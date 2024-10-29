Reviewing Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) and Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) and Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Blend Labs and Global Mofy Metaverse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 2 5 0 2.71 Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blend Labs presently has a consensus price target of $3.94, indicating a potential upside of 14.58%. Given Blend Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $152.12 million 5.71 -$178.69 million ($0.58) -5.93 Global Mofy Metaverse $26.89 million 0.51 $6.55 million N/A N/A

This table compares Blend Labs and Global Mofy Metaverse”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Mofy Metaverse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blend Labs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Blend Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and Global Mofy Metaverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -77.63% N/A -40.93% Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blend Labs beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty. It also offers verification components to automate confirmation tasks that are needed to underwrite a loan or approve the opening of a new deposit account; decisioning components to reduce the need for human intervention by automatically applying business rules throughout an application workflow configured by a financial services firm; workflow intelligence components to manage data collection and automate tasks throughout the loan origination process; and marketplace components to enable consumers to shop for products and services presented at the precise moment of need during an application for a loan. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and provides professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

