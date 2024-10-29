Reviewing Getaround (GETR) and Its Competitors

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive rental & leasing, without drivers” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Getaround to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Getaround and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround $78.32 million -$113.95 million -0.05 Getaround Competitors $4.22 billion $128.24 million 8.73

Getaround’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Getaround. Getaround is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

59.6% of Getaround shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Automotive rental & leasing, without drivers” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Getaround shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Automotive rental & leasing, without drivers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Getaround and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround -132.69% -3,722.93% -64.71% Getaround Competitors -23.78% -645.08% -23.53%

Risk & Volatility

Getaround has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Getaround and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 0 0 N/A Getaround Competitors 88 381 446 34 2.45

As a group, “Automotive rental & leasing, without drivers” companies have a potential upside of 20.39%. Given Getaround’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Getaround has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Getaround competitors beat Getaround on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Getaround Company Profile

Getaround, Inc. operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms. Getaround, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

