Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $185.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $188.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.59. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $98.18 and a 12-month high of $189.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $2,338,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,522,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 31.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 200.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.