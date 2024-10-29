Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $213.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $214.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

HON stock opened at $206.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $222.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.58. The company has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

