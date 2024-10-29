Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 66.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

