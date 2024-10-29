Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.76.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sage Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance
Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.91.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sage Therapeutics
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.