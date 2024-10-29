Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 63 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.11.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $182.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.67.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

