Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $30,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 173,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 207.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHW stock opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at $39,783,900.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,592. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

