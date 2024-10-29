Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $53,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 289,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $195.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $203.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.25 and its 200-day moving average is $159.77. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.25 and a 52-week high of $207.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.