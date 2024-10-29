Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $53,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 289,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $195.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.27.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $203.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.25 and its 200-day moving average is $159.77. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.25 and a 52-week high of $207.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
