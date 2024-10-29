Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $95,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,498,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,897,000 after acquiring an additional 225,197 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,946,000 after acquiring an additional 735,613 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,600,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,364,000 after acquiring an additional 556,295 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. UBS Group upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.