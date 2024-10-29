Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $205.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

