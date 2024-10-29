Salomon & Ludwin LLC Trims Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $293,699,000.

GEV stock opened at $289.29 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $298.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.21 and a 200 day moving average of $191.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEV. Oppenheimer began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $256.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

