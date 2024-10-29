Salomon & Ludwin LLC Trims Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $293,699,000.
GE Vernova Price Performance
GEV stock opened at $289.29 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $298.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.21 and a 200 day moving average of $191.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.