Seaport Res Ptn Boosts Earnings Estimates for LendingClub

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for LendingClub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

LC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Compass Point increased their price target on LendingClub from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

LC stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,179,460.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,703 shares of company stock worth $562,705. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 44.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

