Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Higher Earnings for Northern Trust

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTRS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $101.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 360,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 557.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 668.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 602,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,891.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 53,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,738 shares of company stock worth $1,191,388. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.