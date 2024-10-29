Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period.

Shares of MMIT stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

