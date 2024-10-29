Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 1.8 %

LYV opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $119.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,742.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,956,212.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

