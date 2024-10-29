Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,848,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,441,000 after buying an additional 147,952 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,575,000 after buying an additional 314,458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,201,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 547,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 139.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 480,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after purchasing an additional 280,314 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $121.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

