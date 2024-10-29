Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,647.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $215.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.14. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $335.40.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.38.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

