Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 230 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $16,158,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth $13,832,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $13,707,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 29.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.89.

TopBuild Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BLD opened at $370.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.33. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $217.84 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.