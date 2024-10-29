Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,349 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 32.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 2.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Barclays by 0.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 71.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2684 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

