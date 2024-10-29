SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 10,111 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 618,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 35.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 525,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,122,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 189,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Orion Office REIT by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 59,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ONL opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.24%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

