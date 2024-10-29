SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 13,263 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Telos during the first quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Telos by 4,277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 75,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Telos

In other news, CEO John B. Wood bought 158,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $379,159.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,350.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Telos Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLS opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Telos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

