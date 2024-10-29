SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 24,386 Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 10,515,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 845,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 59,043 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,256,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,051,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Performant Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,046,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PFMT. Craig Hallum upgraded Performant Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Performant Financial Stock Performance

Performant Financial stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Performant Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.73 million, a PE ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performant Financial Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

