SG Americas Securities LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) by 185.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Veru by 6.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 16.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 28,350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 313.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. Veru Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.92.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 376.38% and a negative return on equity of 115.99%. The company had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

