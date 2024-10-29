SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 13,554 Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Amplify Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 167.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 27.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AMPY opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.94. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.62 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.