SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,034 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,034 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 287.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 784,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 581,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,580,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after buying an additional 203,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 644.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $929.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

