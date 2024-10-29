SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,752 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Backblaze were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 689,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 371,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Backblaze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Backblaze by 165.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Backblaze

In other Backblaze news, Director Barbara H. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,329.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Backblaze news, Director Barbara H. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,329.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gleb Budman sold 4,527 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $29,199.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,874,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,093,537.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,483 shares of company stock worth $311,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $301.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 104.71% and a negative net margin of 42.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLZE shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Backblaze from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Backblaze from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

