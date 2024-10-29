SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,370 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 91.1% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $42,548.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 869,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,870.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $42,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 869,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,870.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $63,098.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,630,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,152.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 8.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $501.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 211.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

