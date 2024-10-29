SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 21.1% in the first quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 189,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 1,399.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,742 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 43.79%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.