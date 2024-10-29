Short Interest in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Declines By 14.2%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 297,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 65.9% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,925,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 82.1% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 464,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 209,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $86.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.35.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

