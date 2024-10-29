Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Declines By 28.6%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.69. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFLYY. Barclays raised Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BNP Paribas raised Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

About Air France-KLM

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.