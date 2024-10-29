Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Declines By 33.6%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the September 30th total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 364.7 days.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance
AGPPF opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $28.71 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.00.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American Platinum
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.