Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Declines By 33.6%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the September 30th total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 364.7 days.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

AGPPF opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $28.71 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.00.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.