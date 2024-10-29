SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.85 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 24.15 ($0.31). SIG shares last traded at GBX 24.85 ($0.32), with a volume of 563,983 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £288.26 million, a PE ratio of -497.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.81.

SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

