Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $42,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SPG opened at $172.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.70. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $177.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

About Simon Property Group



Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

See Also

