SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SITC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded SITE Centers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $64.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.18.

SITE Centers stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $64.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.64.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. SITE Centers had a net margin of 91.77% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 403.8% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,794,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after buying an additional 4,644,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,719,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,529 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,278 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 535,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 56,013 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

