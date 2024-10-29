S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $569.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $571.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 107.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $2,236,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $487.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.60. S&P Global has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $533.29. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

