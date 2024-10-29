SRN Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SRN Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.9% of SRN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.9 %

Visa stock opened at $284.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.22. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The company has a market cap of $519.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

