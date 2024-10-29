State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HP were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in HP by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

