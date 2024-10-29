State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,745 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 83.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $301.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.53, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.68 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.