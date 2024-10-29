State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 3,865 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 117,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 196,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.55.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

