State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,880 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1,019.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 528.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $37,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $37,244.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,373 shares of company stock valued at $13,029,308 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

