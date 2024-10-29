State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 24.5% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 103,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.53.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.89 and its 200-day moving average is $149.45. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.