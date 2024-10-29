State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 31,489.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after buying an additional 2,523,854 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 38,765.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,616,000 after purchasing an additional 972,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cummins by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,018,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,012.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,574,000 after buying an additional 179,346 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

Cummins Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CMI opened at $334.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.16. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $340.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. Cummins’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.