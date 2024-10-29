State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,615 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Loews alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Loews by 288.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Loews by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 8,975.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 69,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,227,292.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $2,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 461,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,751,338.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,227,292.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,460. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $83.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on L shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on L

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.