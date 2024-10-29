State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in IQVIA by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $217.54 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.27.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

