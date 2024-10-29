State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.8% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $318.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.48 and its 200 day moving average is $272.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $332.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.12.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

