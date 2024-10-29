State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.94 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,448,000 after purchasing an additional 199,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $4,161,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.67.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $180.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.94 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

