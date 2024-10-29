State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,782 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total value of $2,855,916.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,277.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total transaction of $2,855,916.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,277.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.73, for a total value of $1,169,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,214.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,212 shares of company stock worth $34,037,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $349.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.02 and a 200 day moving average of $314.11. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $377.03.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

