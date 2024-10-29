State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,593 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $249.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.20 and its 200 day moving average is $252.78.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

