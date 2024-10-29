State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

MetLife Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MET opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $86.94.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.