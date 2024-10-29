State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 17,035 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,035 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Exelon by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 178.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 502.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

